Criminal Minds: Evolution: Season Two Renewal Set for Paramount+ Revival Series

There are more cases to be solved. Criminal Minds: Evolution has been renewed for a second season on the Paramount+ streaming service. The first season of 10 episodes finished is currently being released on Thursdays. The season finale drops on February 9th.

A crime drama series, the Criminal Minds: Evolution TV show is a sequel to the Criminal Minds series and stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster with Zach Gilford, Josh Stewart, and Nicole Pacent recurring. In the story, the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet — an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time. Returning characters include David Rossi (Mantegna), Jennifer “JJ” Jareau (Cook), Penelope Garcia (Vangsness), Tara Lewis (Tyler), Luke Alvez (Rodriguez), Emily Prentiss (Brewster), and Will LaMontagne Jr. (Stewart).

“We’re thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of Criminal Minds: Evolution with the order of another season,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming. “The series has always been a consistent top performer for Paramount+ and fans have quickly embraced this new season with its more serialized elements. There are still many dark twists and turns yet to come for the BAU this season and we can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store.”

Paramount+ touts that Criminal Minds: Evolution is now one of the service’s top five original series and has driven the overall franchise to see an increase of nearly six times in month-over-month viewership.

Production on season two of Evolution will begin this year. A premiere date will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the first season of Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount+? Are you glad that this sequel series has been renewed for a second season?

