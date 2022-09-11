Criminal Minds: Evolution: Zack Gilford (Friday Night Lights) to Recur on Paramount+ Revival Series

The Criminal Minds revival has a new name. Criminal Minds: Evolution is coming soon to Paramount+, and a new face has been added to the cast. Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights) will recur in the revival as Elias Volt in a season-long guest arc.

Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, and Paget Brewster are returning for the revival. Paramount+ revealed more about the revival in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced the official title of its upcoming “Criminal Minds” season, CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION. Produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios, CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION is slated to premiere this fall exclusively on Paramount+. Also announced today, Zach Gilford (“Friday Night Lights”) is set to join the dynamic cast as a recurring guest star in a season-long arc. Gilford will play Elias Voit, an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and obsession with death. CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION will continue and expand the beloved franchise for streaming audiences, blending serialized elements into the series’ format. CBS’ original “Criminal Minds” series, which ran from 2005-2020, followed the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, the best of the best who profiled the worst of the worst. In CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION, the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time. Original cast members reprising their roles include Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer (“Criminal Minds,” “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders”) serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Breen Frazier and Christopher Barbour will serve as writers and executive producers, Glenn Kershaw will direct and executive produce, and Mark Gordon will also serve as executive producer.”

