Magnum PI, Grand Crew, Blacklist, Found: NBC Makes Changes to Midseason Schedule, Delays New Series

The peacock network has made some changes to its 2023 midseason schedule, shaking up the previously announced plans for returning series Magnum PI and The Blacklist. A premiere date for season two of Grand Crew has also been announced.

NBC has announced that it is delaying the series premiere of the new Found series until the fall and has ordered additional scripts. The drama is set to star Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, and Karan Oberoi. The story revolves around public relations specialist Gabi Mosely (Hampton) and her crisis management team, who work to ensure missing people of color are not forgotten. Gabi was once one of those missing people and hides a chilling secret.

Regarding the delay, Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said, “After watching the first few episodes of ‘Found,’ it quickly became clear that our love for this show has continued to grow and grow with each step of the process. Our goal is always to find the absolute best home for all our series, and it’s particularly the case with one as important as this. By moving it to fall, we’re able to better leverage our resources, including lead-in and marketing muscle, enabling us to launch ‘Found’ to the largest possible audience across all our platforms.”

As a result, Magnum PI will take over the network schedule on Sunday, February 19th. The action drama’s fifth season premiere has been expanded to two hours and will be preceded by two fourth-season reruns. As you may recall, CBS cancelled the reboot last year, and NBC picked it up for 20 episodes. The network has clarified that the 20-episode order will make up a two-part fifth season, rather than fifth and sixth seasons of 10 episodes each. Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill, and Tim Kang star in the reboot of the 1980s crime drama.

The 10th season of The Blacklist will still launch on Sunday, February 26th, but is shifting to the 10 PM timeslot. Starring James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Harry Lennix, and Anya Banerjee, the crime thriller follows the further plotting of master criminal Raymond “Red” Reddington who has a deal to help the FBI.

Workplace comedy Grand Crew will launch its second season on Friday, March 3rd. Starring Echo Kellum, Nicole Byer, Aaron Jennings, Justin Cunningham, Carl Tart, Grasie Mercedes, the sitcom revolves around a group of young professionals in Los Angeles who are all trying to navigate the ups and downs of life and love.

