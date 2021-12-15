Grand Crew: Season One Ratings

There have been lots of hangout comedy shows through the years — like Friends, Happy Endings, Cheers, Insecure, and Cougar Town — and some have even aired on NBC. The peacock network needs successful sitcoms so, could Grand Crew fit the bill? Will this friend comedy be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A comedy series, the Grand Crew TV show stars Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes, and Carl Tart. The story revolves around a group of young professionals in Los Angeles who are all trying to navigate the ups and downs of life and love. One way or the other, they always find time to gather at their favorite bar to “wine down” and unpack it all. Noah (Kellum) is a hopeless romantic who’s too eager to settle down. His sister Nicky (Byer) is a go-getter in real estate who’s also adventurous in romance. Meanwhile, Sherm (Tart) is a low-key genius who plays the dating odds. There’s also Anthony (Jennings), whose true love is his career, and Wyatt (Cunningham), who’s relieved to be married and out of the dating scene. And finally, there’s Fay (Mercedes), who’s recently divorced and looking to start fresh in the City of Angels. These friends prove that life may have its challenges but it’s always better with your crew.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

