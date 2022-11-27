Criminal Minds: Evolution: Season Two? Paramount+ Showrunner on Missing Characters and Possible Renewal

Criminal Minds: Evolution has arrived, and fans were treated to a few surprises on the revival. It is possible fans could see a second season of the series as well.

Erica Messer spoke about the return of the series and the potential for more in an interview with Deadline. She said the following about the potential for a renewal of the series by Paramount+:

“I think it could go on for as long as this group wants to do it. We’re all energized, excited, and loving what we’re doing. I think as long as we want to keep doing it, I don’t see why we shouldn’t.”

Messer also touched on why two of the original cast did not return for the revival of Criminal Minds. She said the following:

“[Matthew Gray Gubler has] been doing other projects and a lot of those were lining up during our window. Our window of shooting was just August to December 2. It was the same with Daniel Henney, who was working on The Wheel of Time. So I wasn’t able to get them, but I could get the six other cast members. They’ve never been better. They’re so happy. Their characters took the same time off that we had in real life, with the pandemic. The world has changed since we last saw the BAU. And because of that, the characters have changed. We needed to write to the reality of our everyone’s existence.”

It is possible fans could see their characters return if there are more seasons.

What do you think? Do you want to see more of Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount+?