Criminal Minds: Evolution: Season One Viewer Votes

Team members reunite for a big case in the first season of the Criminal Minds: Evolution TV show on Paramount+. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Criminal Minds: Evolution is renewed for season two. Paramount+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution here.

A Paramount+ crime drama series, the Criminal Minds: Evolution TV show is a sequel to the Criminal Minds series and stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster with Zach Gilford, Josh Stewart, and Nicole Pacent recurring. In the story, the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet — an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time. Returning characters include David Rossi (Mantegna), Jennifer “JJ” Jareau (Cook), Penelope Garcia (Vangsness), Tara Lewis (Tyler), Luke Alvez (Rodriguez), Emily Prentiss (Brewster), and Will LaMontagne Jr. (Stewart).





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Criminal Minds: Evolution TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount+ should be renewed for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.