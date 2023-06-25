Queen of the Universe: Cancelled; Season Three of Paramount+ Drag Competition Series Not Happening

What a drag. Paramount+ has cancelled the Queen of the Universe TV series, so the streamer won’t be making a third season. Not only that, the show is being pulled from the service less than two weeks after the last batch of episodes were released.

Hosted Graham Norton, Queen of the Universe features the world’s fiercest drag performers as they sing live and debut new musical performances before a studio audience and the Pop Diva Panel of judges. Their hope is to be crowned the “Queen of the Universe.” Judges for season two include Michelle Visage, Vanessa Williams, Trixie Mattel, and Mel B.

The show debuted in December 2021 with six episodes. It was renewed for a second season in February 2022, and the eight new episodes were released earlier this month. The final four episodes dropped on June 22nd, and all of the Queen of the Universe episodes will be pulled eight days later, on June 30th.

The decision to cut the show is part of the company’s plan to take tax write-offs for underperforming series. Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery have taken similar actions in recent months.

The streamer has also cancelled The Game reboot, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, and Star Trek: Prodigy, and those shows will also be pulled soon. A statement from Paramount+ reads, “We want to extend our thanks to our tremendously talented cast and crew and our producing partners for their passionate work and dedication on these programs, and we wish them all the best on their future endeavors.”

