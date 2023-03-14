Queen of the Universe: Paramount+ Sets Return Date for International Drag Singing Competition Series (Watch)

Queen of the Universe is coming soon to Paramount+. The streaming service announced a premiere date for the singing competition series with the release of a sneak peek. RuPaul is the executive producer of the series which will feature drag queens performing on stage each week.

Season two of the series arrives in June with Mel B joining the panel which features returning judges Michelle Visage, Vanessa Williams; and Trixie Mattel. Graham Norton hosts the series.

Paramount+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today revealed the new premiere date for the second season of QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE. Hosted by five-time BAFTA TV Award winner Graham Norton, the new season will premiere exclusively on the service Friday, June 2 in the U.S. and Canada. The series will additionally premiere on Saturday, June 3 in the U.K., Latin America, Italy, France and Germany. QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE follows the world’s most talented drag queens as they battle it out for global domination, and countries go head-to-head spotlighting their top talent. Each episode will feature the world’s fiercest queens as they debut a new musical performance in front of a live audience and the Pop Diva Panel of judges in the hopes of being crowned the “Queen of the Universe.” This season, global superstar Mel B joins the returning judges including platinum-selling recording artist, three-time Emmy-winning producer and judge of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Michelle Visage; multi-Emmy and GRAMMY(R) nominee Vanessa Williams; and American drag superstar Trixie Mattel. The QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE season two cast includes Aura Eternal (Palermo, Italy), Chloe V (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), Jazell Royale (Orlando, Fla., U.S.), Love Masisi (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Maxie (Manila, Philippines), Militia Scunt (San Francisco, Calif., U.S.), Miss Sistrata (Tel Aviv, Israel), Taiga Brava (Cancun, Mexico), Trevor Ashley (Sydney, Australia) and Viola (Coventry, England, U.K.). Global drag icon and multi-Emmy Award winner RuPaul serves as an executive producer on the series, alongside MTV Entertainment Studios and World of Wonder, the producers of the Emmy Award-winning franchise “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Check out the sneak peek for Queen of the Universe below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new series on Paramount+ this summer?