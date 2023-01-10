Fatal Attraction: Paramount+ Sets Premiere Date for Series Reboot of Movie Thriller

Fatal Attraction finally has its premiere date. Starring Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan, Amanda Peet, Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson, and Brian Goodman, the reboot of the 1980s movie thriller will land on the streaming service in April. There will be eight episodes.

Paramount+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

Paramount+ today announced that its new original series FATAL ATTRACTION will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, April 30, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. The series will premiere the following day in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France. The premiere date in South Korea will be announced at a later date. Following the premiere, the remaining six episodes will be available to stream weekly on Sundays in the U.S. and Canada, and on Mondays in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France. The announcement was made during the series’ panel at Paramount+’s Television Critics Association presentation. The FATAL ATTRACTION panel featured series stars Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan, Amanda Peet, Alyssa Jirrels and executive producers Alexandra Cunningham, Kevin J. Hynes and Silver Tree. FATAL ATTRACTION is a deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and ‘80s cultural touchstone. The new series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control. The series stars Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher, Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest, Amanda Peet as Beth Gallagher, Alyssa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher, Toby Huss as Mike Gerard, Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Booker and Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson. Alexandra Cunningham (“Dirty John,” “Chance”) serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the series alongside executive producer Kevin J. Hynes (“Perry Mason”), with whom Cunningham shares co-story credit, and executive producers Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television. Silver Tree also serves as executive producer and directed five episodes.

