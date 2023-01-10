Workaholics: Comedy Series Movie Cancelled by Paramount+

Workaholics fans will not see a film sequel to the series on Paramount+ after all. The streaming service has cancelled its plans for the film just weeks before filming was to begin. One of the comedy’s stars, Adam Devine, revealed the news about the cancellation on his Instagram account.

The Workaholics series aired for seven seasons and 86 episodes on Comedy Central, between 2011 and 2017. Starring DeVine, Blake Anderson, Anders Holm, Jillian Bell, Maribeth Monroe, and Erik Griffin, the workplace comedy follows a trio of immature college dropouts who work together at TelAmeriCorp, a telemarketing company. As adults, they continue their college behavior and clash with their boss and co-workers.

Variety reports that delays are behind the cancellation of the film. With delays, the project doesn’t fit into the streaming service’s current schedule. The news comes on the same day that Devine’s Peacock series, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, was renewed for a second season.

In his Instagram post, Devine wrote the following, from his character:

Welp, Paramount+ decided to cancel the Workaholics movie. Obviously, this news is the loosest butthole. We were supposed to begin filming in 5 weeks! P+ told us don’t fit their new ‘global’ strategy. We are deeply butt hurt about this decision because we were so excited to bring the weird one last time. I’m butt hurt that I don’t get to work with my best friends again. I’m butt hurt for the fans, and I’m butt hurt for our loyal crew, and other cast members who are now going to have to scramble to find new jobs. We are out to other streamers, and hopefully we will get to make this insanely fun movie somewhere else. Tomorrow tune into our podcast @podimportant to hear us talk about it. As always, take it sleazy, and I’m out. -Demamp

What do you think? Were you looking forward to seeing the return of Workaholics? Are you hoping that the movie gets made and shown elsewhere?