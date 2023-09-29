Ink Master: Season 15 of Tattoo Competition Series Gets Premiere Date on Paramount+

It’s time to get ready for another season of Ink Master. Paramount+ announced that the tattoo competition series, hosted by Joel Madden, will return in November with a three-episode premiere. Additional episodes will air weekly.

This season, the panel of judges will include three-time champion DJ Tambe. He is joining Ryan Ashley and Nikko Hurtado for season 15. Viewers will watch 15 tattoo artists compete for a $250,000 grand prize.

Paramount+ revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced that Season 15 of the hit competition series INK MASTER will premiere exclusively on the service Wednesday, November 1, with three all-new episodes in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Australia. Subsequent episodes will drop weekly on Paramount+. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Truly Original, INK MASTER is hosted by artist-entrepreneur, culture enthusiast, and lead vocalist for pop/punk band Good Charlotte, Joel Madden. Three-time INK MASTER champion DJ Tambe joins this season’s judging panel, which includes returning judges Ryan Ashley, the first female tattoo artist to win the competition, and Nikko Hurtado, one of the world’s best color-realism artists. In the new season of INK MASTER, 15 new artists enter the shop to battle in the ultimate tattoo competition, where they will compete in grueling Flash Challenges and epic Elimination Tattoos in hopes of walking away with $250,000 and the title of “Ink Master.” INK MASTER is executive produced by Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock and Andrea Richter for Truly Original. Daniel Blau Rogge serves as executive producer and Ivanna Palance as executive in charge of production for MTV Entertainment Studios.”

The poster for Ink Master season 15 is below.

