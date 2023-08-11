Fight to Survive: Season One Viewer Votes

How long will it be before things get nasty in the first season of the Fight to Survive TV show on The CW and The Roku Channel? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Fight to Survive is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Fight to Survive here.

A reality competition on The CW and The Roku Channel, the Fight to Survive TV show is hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila. The game is described as a social experiment in primitive survivalism with a competitive twist. The competitors are experienced survivalists and former contestants of shows like Survivor, American Ninja Warrior, Alone, Called To The Wild, and Naked and Afraid. Each person aims to survive 25 days on a remote tropical island while combating brutal conditions and the other contestants. In one of the most intense survival of the fittest competitions ever televised, the competitors battle one another for essential tools and resources in the fight to survive. At the end of 25 days, the surviving contestants will split a $100,000 prize. If only one person remains, that person will win $250,000. The competitors are Yuda Abitbol, Nathaniel Allenby, Amal Alyassiri, Dani Beau, Missy Byrd, Robby Canton, Matthew Clarke, Sarah Danser, Afften DeShazer, Stephanie Gonzalez, Keali’i “K” Ka’apana, Zane Kraetsch, Christina McQueen, Jonathan Monroe, Makani Nalu, J Ruiz, and Libby Vincek.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Fight to Survive TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Fight to Survive should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW and Roku Channel?