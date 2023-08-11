Fight to Survive: Season One Ratings

The Roku Channel and The CW are partnering on this reality series so that likely means that it’s not costing the smallest network much to air. Will the ratings justify the cost and translate to a second season renewal for Fight to Survive or will it be cancelled instead? Stay tuned.

A reality competition series, the Fight to Survive TV show is hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila. The game is described as a social experiment in primitive survivalism with a competitive twist. The competitors are experienced survivalists and former contestants of shows like Survivor, American Ninja Warrior, Alone, Called To The Wild, and Naked and Afraid. Each person aims to survive 25 days on a remote tropical island while combating brutal conditions and the other contestants. In one of the most intense survival of the fittest competitions ever televised, the competitors battle one another for essential tools and resources in the fight to survive. At the end of 25 days, the surviving contestants will split a $100,000 prize. If only one person remains, that person will win $250,000. The competitors are Yuda Abitbol, Nathaniel Allenby, Amal Alyassiri, Dani Beau, Missy Byrd, Robby Canton, Matthew Clarke, Sarah Danser, Afften DeShazer, Stephanie Gonzalez, Keali’i “K” Ka’apana, Zane Kraetsch, Christina McQueen, Jonathan Monroe, Makani Nalu, J Ruiz, and Libby Vincek.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

