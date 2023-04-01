The Great American Joke Off: Season One Ratings



The new owners of The CW are reportedly looking to fill the network’s schedule with inexpensive programming, and this series seems to fit the bill. Are the ratings good enough? Will The Great American Joke Off be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A comedy panel series, The Great American Joke Off TV show is hosted by Dulcé Sloan. In each episode, two sets of three-person teams of comedians are tested on their skill in crafting joke setups, creating punchlines, and providing photo captions to performing solo spots, dropping risqué innuendos, and ranting about life’s petty irritations. Sloan decides which team has won each round based on who she thinks has been the funniest. Guests include Chanel Ali, Fahim Anwar, Alonzo Bodden, Matthew Broussard, Ed Gamble, Rhys James, Milton Jones, Moshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero, Joe List, Ismael Loutfi, Luke Mones, Glenn Moore, and Mark Normand.

The ratings typically indicate a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

4/1 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Other economic factors can be involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



