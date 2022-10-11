All American: Season Five Ratings

Last season, All American was one of the highest-rated shows on The CW. While many of the network’s shows were cancelled, this one survived. The CW has since been acquired by Nexstar and the network is now focusing on airing cheaper and acquired shows. Does All American still have a place at the network? Will this series be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned.

A sports drama series, the All American TV show stars Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs, Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Monet Mazur, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook, Chelsea Tavares, and JJ Parker. Inspired by the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger, the story centers on Spencer James (Ezra), a rising high school football player and an A student who leaves Compton’s South Crenshaw High for Beverly Hills High after he’s recruited by football coach Billy Baker (Diggs). His family life, personal relationships, and athletic future all changed and grew in ways he never imagined. Season five finds Spencer and his friends thriving as young adults on the cusp of real adulthood after high school. Meanwhile, in South Crenshaw, Billy focuses on his high school students and players while struggling with missing coaching Spencer and Jordan (Behling). Even when life gets difficult for our crew, they always find a way to rise from the ashes.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season four of All American on The CW averaged a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 559,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



