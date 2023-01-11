All American: Season Six; 2023-24 Renewal Set for CW Football Drama

Spencer is staying in the game for the 2023-24 television season. The CW has renewed All American for a sixth year. This is is the first series renewal since Nexstar took over the network last fall.

A sports drama series, the All American TV show stars Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs, Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Monet Mazur, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook, Chelsea Tavares, and JJ Parker. Inspired by the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger, the story centers on Spencer James (Ezra), a rising high school football player and an A student who leaves Compton’s South Crenshaw High for Beverly Hills High after he’s recruited by football coach Billy Baker (Diggs). His family life, personal relationships, and athletic future all changed and grew in ways he never imagined. Season five finds Spencer and his friends thriving as young adults on the cusp of real adulthood after high school. Meanwhile, in South Crenshaw, Billy focuses on his high school students and players while struggling with missing coaching Spencer and Jordan (Behling). Even when life gets difficult for our crew, they always find a way to rise from the ashes.

Airing on Monday nights, the fifth season of All American averages a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 457,000 viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 21% in the demo and down by 18% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s the network’s highest-rated show in the demo. In the live+7 day ratings, the show’s viewership nearly doubles with the delayed viewing added in.

Last season, All American was The CW’s top linear series in the 18-49 demo, was the network’s most-watched series on digital, and was reportedly the largest show in total audience across all platforms.

“Over the last five seasons, All American has established itself as one of the all-time CW flagship franchises,” said Brad Schwartz, President, Entertainment, The CW Network. “All American is not only the network’s youngest series, but also the strongest performer when combining all our platforms. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, the entire creative team and the incredible cast for another season of captivating family drama.”

A premiere date for season six will be announced later this year. Season five resumes on January 23rd.

