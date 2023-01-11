Abbott Elementary: Season Three; ABC Comedy Series Renewed for 2023-24

The staff at Willard R. Abbott Public School are going back to work next season. The Abbott Elementary sitcom has been renewed for a third season on ABC. The second season is currently airing on Wednesday nights and has a 22-episode order.

A workplace mockumentary series, the Abbott Elementary TV show stars series creator Quinta Brunson, as well as Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis. The story follows a group of dedicated, passionate teachers (as well as a slightly tone-deaf principal) as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, the staff at Willard R. Abbott Public School is determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children. The teachers include Janine Teagues (Brunson), Gregory Eddie (Williams), Melissa Schemmenti (Walter), Jacob Hill (Perfetti), and Barbara Howard (Ralph). Ava Coleman (James) is the school’s inept principal, and Mr. Johnson (Davis) is the eccentric janitor.

The second season of Abbott Elementary averages a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.71 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 10% in the demo and down by 4% in viewership. It’s the network’s highest-rated comedy. In the live+7 day ratings, Abbott Elementary picks up more than 50% more viewers.

The show won three awards at last night’s Golden Globes and the third season renewal was announced today by Craig Erwich, president, ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, at the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour.

Summing up our feelings in one word: PROUD. #AbbottElementary will be coming back for another season! 🙌❤️ pic.twitter.com/o7g0LcEQHR — Abbott Elementary (@AbbottElemABC) January 11, 2023

