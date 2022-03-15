Abbott Elementary: Season Two; 2022-23 Renewal for ABC Comedy Series

It looks like Abbott Elementary will be back in session for the 2022-23 season. ABC has renewed the comedy for a second season. The first season resumes next Tuesday night.

A workplace mockumentary series, the Abbott Elementary TV show stars series creator Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, and Sheryl Lee Ralph. The story follows a group of dedicated, passionate teachers (as well as a slightly tone-deaf principal) as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the first season of Abbott Elementary has averaged a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.90 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the live+7 day delayed ratings, the season is averaging a 0.85 in the demo and 3.90 million.

The renewal announcement came directly from the desk of the show’s principal:

Fresh off Ava Coleman's desk 😌 pic.twitter.com/6ZJjvScJkl — Abbott Elementary (@AbbottElemABC) March 14, 2022

Have you heard the word? #AbbottElementary is coming back with new episodes on March 22 AND we are getting a second season! 🤩 Watch on ABC and Stream on Hulu to get ready for Season ✌️! pic.twitter.com/Ezc7dXRkYZ — Abbott Elementary (@AbbottElemABC) March 14, 2022

