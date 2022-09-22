Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Abbott Elementary: Season Three — Has the ABC Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

Abbott Elementary TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed for season 3?

(Photo by: ABC/Gilles Mingasson)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Abbott Elementary TV show on ABCThese teachers are giving it their all. Has the Abbott Elementary TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Abbott Elementary, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, the Abbott Elementary TV show stars series creator Quinta Brunson, as well as Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis. The story follows a group of dedicated, passionate teachers (as well as a slightly tone-deaf principal) as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, the staff at Willard R. Abbott Public School is determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children. The teachers include Janine Teagues (Brunson), Gregory Eddie (Williams), Melissa Schemmenti (Walter), Jacob Hill (Perfetti), and Barbara Howard (Ralph). Ava Coleman (James) is the school’s inept principal, and Mr. Johnson (Davis) is the eccentric janitor.
 

Season Two Ratings

The second season of Abbott Elementary averages a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.92 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s up by 2% in the demo and up by 4% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how Abbott Elementary stacks up against other ABC TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

As of September 22, 2022, Abbott Elementary has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Abbott Elementary for season three? This comedy was one of the few standout shows of the 2021-22 season and it was one of two new ABC shows to be renewed. It has performed very well in delayed viewership and has picked up numerous awards. I’m confidant that Abbott Elementary will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Abbott Elementary cancellation or renewal news.
 

Abbott Elementary Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Do you hope that the Abbott Elementary TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?

Check out our ABC status sheet to track the alphabet network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x