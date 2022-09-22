Abbott Elementary: Season Three — Has the ABC Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

These teachers are giving it their all. Has the Abbott Elementary TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Abbott Elementary, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, the Abbott Elementary TV show stars series creator Quinta Brunson, as well as Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis. The story follows a group of dedicated, passionate teachers (as well as a slightly tone-deaf principal) as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, the staff at Willard R. Abbott Public School is determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children. The teachers include Janine Teagues (Brunson), Gregory Eddie (Williams), Melissa Schemmenti (Walter), Jacob Hill (Perfetti), and Barbara Howard (Ralph). Ava Coleman (James) is the school’s inept principal, and Mr. Johnson (Davis) is the eccentric janitor.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Abbott Elementary averages a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.92 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s up by 2% in the demo and up by 4% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how Abbott Elementary stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 22, 2022, Abbott Elementary has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Abbott Elementary for season three? This comedy was one of the few standout shows of the 2021-22 season and it was one of two new ABC shows to be renewed. It has performed very well in delayed viewership and has picked up numerous awards. I’m confidant that Abbott Elementary will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Abbott Elementary cancellation or renewal news.



Abbott Elementary Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Abbott Elementary‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Abbott Elementary TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?