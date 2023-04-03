The Great American Joke Off: Season Two — Has the CW Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Which comic is bringing their “A” game? Has The Great American Joke Off TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Great American Joke Off, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A comedy panel series airing on The CW television network, The Great American Joke Off TV show is hosted by Dulcé Sloan. In each episode, two sets of three-person teams of comedians are tested on their skill in crafting joke setups, creating punchlines and providing photo captions to performing solo spots, dropping risqué innuendos, and ranting about life’s petty irritations. Sloan decides which team has won each round based on who she thinks has been the funniest. Guests include Chanel Ali, Fahim Anwar, Alonzo Bodden, Matthew Broussard, Ed Gamble, Rhys James, Milton Jones, Moshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero, Joe List, Ismael Loutfi, Luke Mones, Glenn Moore, and Mark Normand.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Great American Joke Off averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 348,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are an excellent indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Great American Joke Off stacks up against other CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of April 3, 2023, The Great American Joke Off has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew The Great American Joke Off for season two? The show appears to be very inexpensive to produce, and the word is that that’s the kind of programming that the network’s new owners are looking for. I suspect Joke Off has a good chance of being renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Great American Joke Off cancellation or renewal news.



The Great American Joke Off Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Great American Joke Off‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope The Great American Joke Off TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if The CW cancelled this TV series instead?