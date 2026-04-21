9-1-1: Nashville: Season Two; Ryan Phillippe Joins Cast in Series Regular Role

9-1-1: Nashville is adding a new face to its cast for season two. Ryan Phillippe is joining the ABC first responder drama in a series regular role, and he has signed a multi-year contract. This means viewers will need to get used to seeing him around.

Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, and Hunter McVey star in the ABC series, which follows the first responders who work from a Nashville firehouse.

Deadline shared the following about Phillippe’s role:

“Phillippe, who has a multi-year deal, will star as a brilliant, iconoclastic detective who moves to Nashville from New York. A seductive bad boy with a past, he’ll stir up all kinds of juicy drama with our first responders while leading an investigation into a mysterious criminal tormenting Nashville on a biblical scale.”

9-1-1 Nashville currently airs on Thursday nights. The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this ABC series? Do you plan to watch season two?