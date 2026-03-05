9-1-1: Nashville: Season Two; ABC Series Renewed for 2026-27 TV Season

ABC is headed back to Nashville for the 2026-27 TV season. The network has renewed 9-1-1: Nashville for a second season. The first season is still airing.

A procedural drama series, the 9-1-1: Nashville TV show stars Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz and Hunter McVey. Gregory Alan Williams, MacKenzie Porter, and Tim Matheson recur. The program is the third series in the 9-1-1 franchise. The series is a high-octane drama and follows the lives of emergency responders — including firefighters, paramedics, and police officers — as they face life-threatening situations. Captain Don Hart (O’Donnell) leads a Nashville firehouse, is a veteran fire fighter, and a former rodeo rider.

Airing on Thursday nights, the first season of 9-1-1: Nashville averages a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.28 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Today, ABC also renewed 9-1-1 (season 10) and High Potential (season three) for the 2026-27 TV season.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed watching the 9-1-1: Nashville TV series? Are you glad this ABC show has been renewed for a a second season?

