The Rookie: ABC Series Creator Gives Latest Details About Spin-Off Series Pilot

The man behind The Rookie is giving viewers the latest details about the new spin-off headed to ABC. The Rookie: North will start production in February, and Alexi Hawley is excited about the new series.

According to Deadline, Hawley said the following about the series:

“I think ultimately, what I got excited about was, I think every patrol cop show versus a procedural has really been big-city oriented, New York, Boston, Chicago, LA, so I like the idea that this place is a bigger slice of America, where people live. The county that they’re policing does include Tacoma, so there is some urban but at the same time, it’s also the suburbs and the exurbs, and it’s also the meth lab in the woods, and a National Park, and there’s a military base. That sort of county is really interesting.”

This setting means it might take longer for backup to arrive when it is needed.

As for the lead character, Jay Ellis stars as Alex Holland in the series. He will join the police force after a home invasion impacts his life. Hawley spoke about the character and said, “I think our lead, the character that Jay plays, is a guy who never really found something he’s passionate about before this. And part of that has to do with a tragedy in his past, which we get into a little bit. So that was a little bit of a different way in, it is a guy who’s a little more lost. I think Nathan’s character was a successful professional, obviously blue collar or whatever, he was just a little lost after his divorce and everything. But this is just a little different.”

The Rookie airs on ABC on Tuesday nights.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Rookie spin-off if ABC picks it up?