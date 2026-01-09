Cross: Season Two Trailer and Poster Released for Prime Video’s Aldis Hodge Series

Cross arrives on Prime Video next month, and the streaming service is giving viewers a look at season two with the release of a new trailer and key art. The series is inspired by James Patterson’s work.

Aldis Hodge, Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, and Johnny Ray Gill star in the series, which follows detective Alex Cross as he investigates crimes in Washington, DC. Matthew Lillard, Jeanine Mason, and Wes Chatham joined the cast for season two.

Prime Video shared the following about the series’ return:

“Created by executive producer and showrunner, Ben Watkins, Cross is a complex twisted thriller set in Washington, D.C. that follows Alex Cross (Hodge), a brilliant homicide detective and forensic psychologist with an uncanny ability to get inside the minds of killers in order to stop them. The first season generated more than 40 million viewers globally over its first 20 days, which established Cross as a breakout hit for Prime Video. Season Two pushes the series into a bolder, more dangerous chapter as billionaire business titan Lance Durand (Matthew Lillard) calls the FBI for protection after receiving a death threat – one that links him to the murder of a billionaire playboy. Detective Alex Cross and FBI Agent Kayla Craig (Alona Tal) lead a new joint mission to protect Durand and to find the killer, who leaves behind gruesome clues. Meanwhile, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), Cross’ partner and longtime best friend, makes an unexpected connection.”

The trailer and key art for season two are below.

What do you think? Will you watch season two of this Prime Video series?