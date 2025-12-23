Cross: Season Two; Prime Video Unveils First-Look Photos from Aldis Hodge Series

Cross will return to Prime Video in February with its second season, and the streaming service has released the first photos for the series’ return.

Aldis Hodge, Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, and Johnny Ray Gill star in the series, which follows detective Alex Cross as he uses his unique skills to catch murderers in Washington, DC. The plot for season two has Cross seeking a vigilante targeting billionaires in the city.

Cross is inspired by the James Patterson novel series with Ben Watkins creating the series for Prime Video. Matthew Lillard, Jeanine Mason, and Wes Chatham were added to the cast for season two.

The series returns on February 11th. More photos for season two are below.

