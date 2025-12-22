Memory of a Killer: FOX Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look of Patrick Dempsey Thriller

Memory of a Killer premieres on FOX next month, and the network has shared behind-the-scenes footage of the series, featuring star Patrick Dempsey.

Michael Imperioli, Richard Harmon, Odeya Rush, Daniel David Stewart, Peter Gadiot, and Gina Torres co-star with Dempsey in the series, which follows a hitman living a double life who begins to lose his memory. The FOX series is inspired by the book and the 2003 award-winning Belgian film De Zaak Alzheimer.

FOX shared the following about the series:

“Memory of a Killer will launch with a special two-night premiere event beginning Sunday, Jan. 25 (10:00-11:10 PM ET / Live to All Time Zones) immediately following the NFC Championship Game (6:00-10:00 PM ET / Live to All Time Zones). The two-night event continues the next evening, Monday, Jan. 26, when Memory of a Killer will have its time-period premiere (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) with an all-new episode, preceded by the Season Two premiere of extreme survival series Extracted (8:00-9:00PM ET/PT).

Inspired by the book and 2003 award-winning Belgian film “De Zaak Alzheimer,” Memory of A Killer is a dramatic thriller starring Emmy nominee Patrick Dempsey (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Dexter: Original Sin,” “Ferrari”) as a hitman, Angelo Doyle, leading a dangerous double life while hiding an even deadlier personal secret. Emmy winner Michael Imperioli (“The White Lotus,” “The Sopranos”) stars opposite Dempsey in the role of Dutch, Angelo’s oldest friend and an accomplished chef whose restaurant is a front for criminal enterprise.

The series also stars Richard Harmon as Joe, a hitman; Odeya Rush as Maria, Angelo’s daughter; Daniel David Stewart as Jeff, Maria’s husband; Peter Gadiot as Dave, a local police detective and Gina Torres as Special Agent Linda Grant.

Memory of a Killer is produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Executive producers include Aaron Zelman, Glenn Kessler, Ed Whitmore, Tracey Malone, Cathy Schulman, David Schulner and series star Patrick Dempsey. Arthur Sarkissian and Martin Campbell are also executive producers, along with Peter Bouckaert of Eyeworks.”

The behind-the-scenes video is below. The series arrives on January 25th.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new FOX series?