StuGo: Cancelled; No Season Two for Disney+ Animated Series

StuGo will not be returning for a second season. Disney has canceled the animated series after one season. The series initially aired on Disney Channel in January, then on Disney+ in July.

The series followed six middle schoolers who were tricked into attending a fake summer camp held by a mad scientist.

According to What’s on Disney+, the series’s creator, Ryan Gillis, announced its cancellation on social media. He said the following:

“Hey everyone! Sad but expected news- we just got the official word that we won’t be making more StuGo after all. I wish we could’ve showed off some of the ideas we had in store for S2 (spider jockeys, whale lasagna, electric mouth orallariums, spectral mules) but I feel lucky and grateful that we got to make the 40 episodes we did. Thank you so much to everybody who watched and enjoyed this show! Seeing y’alls reaction to the characters and their caperin’ has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career. And if you haven’t seen StuGo, it’s a self-contained season over on Disney+, give it a peep if you like surprising, funny, strange, media made by a bunch of talented, nice people! Thanks again and Happy Holidays!”

What do you think? Did your family watch this animated series? Were you hoping for a second season?