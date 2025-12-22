Rivals: Season Two; Hulu Releases First Photos for Series’ 2026 Return

Rivals will return with its extended 12-episode second season in 2026, and viewers are getting their first look at the series’ return. Hulu has released the first photos for season two.

Alex Hassell, David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Nafessa Williams, Katherine Parkinson, Bella Maclean, Emily Atack, Catriona Chandler, Oliver Chris, Danny Dyer, Rufus Jones, Lisa McGrillis, Luke Pasqualino, Claire Rushbrook, and Victoria Smurfit star in the series set in the world of 1980s independent television, inspired by the Jilly Cooper novel.

Hulu shared the following about the series’ return:

“Set in the stunning Cotswolds countryside and against the backdrop of the glamorous, high-stakes world of 1980s British television, the second installment reunites the all-star cast who captivated fans and critics, while introducing some exciting new faces. Following last season’s dramatic cliffhanger with Tony’s fate hanging in the balance, Lord Baddingham is back and out for vengeance ready to stop at nothing to keep Corinium’s empire unrivaled. Careers, marriages, and reputations hang in the balance as personal and professional lives collide in a world where secrets can’t stay hidden for long. Bold, emotionally charged, and filled with unforgettable moments, “Rivals” is a thrilling ride through a landscape of breathtaking beauty, fierce competition, and life-changing decisions where the cost of success could be everything. Reprising their iconic roles are David Tennant as Lord Tony Baddingham, Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell-Black, Aidan Turner as Declan O’Hara, Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook, Bella Maclean as Taggie O’Hara, Katherine Parkinson as Lizzie Vereker, Danny Dyer as Freddie Jones, Victoria Smurfit as Maud O’Hara, Claire Rushbrook as Lady Monica Baddingham, Oliver Chris as James Vereker, Lisa McGrillis as Valerie Jones, Emily Atack as Sarah Stratton, Rufus Jones as Paul Stratton, Luca Pasqualino as Basil ‘Bas’ Baddingham, Catriona Chandler as Caitlin O’Hara and Annabel Scholey.”

The series’ return date will be announced later. More photos for season two are below.

What do you think? Will you watch the return of this Hulu series?