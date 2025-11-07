Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season Two Trailer & Poster Unveiled by Disney+

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has its return date set. Disney+ announced a December return date for the series, accompanied by the release of a trailer and poster.

Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri star in the series based on the novels by Rick Riordan. The series has already been renewed for a third season.

Disney+ shared the following about the series’ return:

“Season two of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” premieres December 10, with a two-episode debut on Disney+ and Hulu, with new episodes rolling out every Wednesday. After Camp Half-Blood’s protective border is breached, Percy Jackson embarks on an epic odyssey into the Sea of Monsters in search of his best friend Grover and the one thing that may save the camp – the legendary Golden Fleece. With help from Annabeth, Clarisse and his newfound cyclops half-brother Tyson, Percy’s survival becomes essential to stopping Luke, the Titan Kronos, and their impending plan to bring down Camp Half-Blood – and ultimately, Olympus. The second season stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer, alongside a star-studded roster of recurring and guest stars including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Mantzoukas, Glynn Turman, Timothy Simons, Virginia Kull, Courtney B. Vance, Andra Day, Adam Copeland, Sandra Bernhard, Margaret Cho, Kristen Schaal, Tamara Smart, Rosemarie DeWitt, Toby Stephens and more.”

The trailer for season two is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Disney+ series? Do you plan to watch season two?