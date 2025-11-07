Stranger Things: Tales from ’85; Netflix Releases Teaser and First Photos for Animated Series

The world of Stranger Things is expanding. Netflix has announced Stranger Things: Tales from ‘85. The series was announced as in development in April 2023.

The animated series is a continuation of the Stranger Things series set in the town of Hawkins in 1985. The streaming service has released a teaser and the first photos from the series.

Brooklyn Davey Norstedt, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Luca Diaz, Elisha “EJ” Williams, Braxton Quinney, Ben Plessala, Brett Gipson, Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo, and Lou Diamond Phillips are the voice cast featured in this animated series.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“Welcome back to Hawkins in the stark winter of 1985, where the original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town in Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, an epic new animated series.”

The 2026 premiere date for the series will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Netflix series?