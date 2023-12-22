The Recruit: Season Two; Teo Yoo Joins Cast of Popular Spy-Adventure Series

The Recruit is adding to its cast for season two. Teo Yoo is joining the spy adventure series from Alexi Hawley. Season one was released in December 2022, and the series was renewed by Netflix in January 2023.

Starring Noah Centineo, Laura Haddock, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Kristian Bruun, Vondie Curtis Hall, Byron Mann, Angel Parker, and Kaylah Zander, the series follows CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks (Centineo) who finds himself in the middle of a conspiracy. Season two will pick up from season one’s cliffhanger and have Owen in South Korea.

Per Variety, Yoo will play a “highly skilled South Korean NIS agent ‘with a subversive sense of humor and willing to go to any lengths to protect those he cares about.’”

The premiere date for The Recruit season two will be announced later.

