Stranger Things: Netflix Orders Animated Series Connected to Popular Sci-Fi Horror Show

Stranger Things is ending its run on Netflix with its upcoming fifth season, but the series’ universe will live on in a new animated series. The streaming service has ordered the new series, but no details about the series, including the title, have been released. Flying Bark Productions and executive producer Eric Robles are developing the show.

Starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Noah Schnapp, the horror series follows the residents of Hawkins, Indiana, as they face the paranormal and an alternate dimension known as the Upside Down.

The Duffer brothers, Matt and Ross, said the following about the new Netflix series, per Deadline:

“We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling. We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues.”

Last year, it was revealed that the Duffer brothers were developing offshoots of the popular Netflix series, including a stage play and a live-action spin-off series.

More details about the new animated series and a premiere date for Stranger Things season five will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Stranger Things series? Are you excited to hear more about this new animated Netflix series?