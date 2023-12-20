My Life with the Walter Boys: Season Two; Early Renewal for Netflix’s Popular Young Adult Drama Series

My Life with the Walter Boys is returning for a second season. The Netflix young adult drama arrived on the streaming service earlier this month, and it has topped the global TV list and received more than 20 million viewers since its release.

Starring Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Johnny Link, Corey Fogelmanis, Connor Stanhope, Zoë Soul, Jaylan Evans, Sarah Rafferty, and Marc Blucas, the series follows Jackie (Rodriguez) after she moves in with her guardian Katherine and her family after the death of her family. Trouble brews as she deals with her feelings for two of Katherine’s sons.

MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS SEASON 2 IS COMING! Watch the cast find out 🥹 pic.twitter.com/dLNZmCOoVU — Netflix (@netflix) December 19, 2023

Netflix revealed more about the series in a press release.

“MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS is a heartwarming coming of age story that follows fifteen-year-old Manhattanite Jackie Howard after losing her family in a tragic accident. Jackie leaves behind her privileged and proper life in New York and moves to rural Colorado to be with her guardian – her mother’s best friend, Katherine, who is raising ten kids with her husband, George. While settling into her new, chaotic countryside home, Jackie is determined to stay focused on her dream of getting into Princeton… all while wrapping her head around her feelings for two very different Walter brothers: the reliable and bookish Alex, and the mysterious and troubled Cole. As Jackie tries to navigate her new life, the feelings and tensions she tries to deny threaten to throw everything off course. Will she be able to stay true to herself and still find romance?”

Creator Melanie Halsall said the following about the renewal of the series:

“I am beyond thrilled that My Life with the Walter Boys has been renewed for a second season. We have been overwhelmed by the love and support that the audience has given the show and can’t wait to dive back into the world of Silver Falls and the lives of these characters.”

Executive Producer Ed Glauser also spoke about the series. He said, “The saying It takes a village couldn’t be more true as it pertains to the success of My Life with the Walter Boys. From Ali Novak’s original novel, brilliantly adapted by Melanie Halsall, to our wonderful cast who brought her characters to life, and Netflix’s steadfast commitment, we’re thrilled to continue Jackie’s journey with season two.”

The premiere date for My Life with the Walter Boys season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Do you plan to watch season two on Netflix?