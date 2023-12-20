Ride: The CW to Air Cancelled Western Drama Starring Nancy Travis, Could a Second Season Follow?

Ride is headed to The CW in January. The channel plans to air the first season of the canceled Hallmark drama.

Starring Nancy Travis, Tiera Skovbye, Beau Mirchoff, Sara Garcia, Jake Foy, and Tyler Jacob Moore, the series follows Isabel McMurray as she keeps her ranch afloat with the help of her three sons.

Deadline has revealed that a second season is currently not in the works, but that could change if Ride is popular on The CW when it airs. The following was revealed about the series in a press release:

“The CW Network today announced it will be the broadcast home of the western drama series RIDE starring Nancy Travis (“Last Man Standing,” “The Kominsky Method”). The 10-episode first season will begin airing on Monday, January 22 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by an encore episode of the new original scripted series WILD CARDS (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). RIDE is a multigenerational family drama that follows the lives of the McMurrays, a tight-knit family that embarks on a journey of self-discovery on the heels of a tragic loss as they uncover a twisted web of secrets that threatens to tear the family and their Colorado town apart. At the center is Cash McMurray (Beau Mirchoff, “Good Trouble,” “The Fosters”), a champion bull-rider with a complicated past who yearns to escape his older brother’s shadow as the fate of the family dynasty falls into his hands. The strong women of the family – matriarch Isabel (Nancy Travis) who struggles with her son taking up the dangerous family mantle, former rodeo queen Missy (Tiera Skovbye, “Riverdale,” “Nurses”) and “adopted” runaway Valeria (Sara Garcia, “The Flash,” “Reign”) – lock arms with Cash to save their land and stand strong against all challenges, come what may. Jake Foy (“Designated Survivor,” “A Little Daytime Drama”) and Tyler Jacob Moore (“Barry,” “Shameless”) also star. RIDE is co-produced by Blink49 Studios and Seven24 Films, in partnership with Bell Media for CTV Drama Channel in Canada, based on an original script by husband and wife writing team Rebecca Boss and Chris Masi, who executive produce alongside Sherri Cooper-Landsman and Alex Zarowny. John Morayniss, Carolyn Newman and Virginia Rankin are executive producing for Blink49 Studios; Greg Gugliotta and F.J. Denny executive produce for Nitelite Entertainment; Elana Barry and Josh Adler executive produce for Circle of Confusion; and Jordy Randall and Tom Cox executive produce for Seven24 Films. Paolo Barzman directs and executive produces. FIFTH SEASON handles the international distribution for the series.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Ride? Do you want to see a second season of this family drama?