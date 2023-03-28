Ride: Season Two — Has the Hallmark TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Will this show ride into the sunset after one year? Has the Ride TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Hallmark Channel? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Ride, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A family drama series airing on the Hallmark Channel cable channel, the Ride TV show stars Nancy Travis, Tiera Skovbye, Beau Mirchoff, Sara Garcia, Jake Foy, and Tyler Jacob Moore. In the story, Isabel McMurray (Travis) is the matriarch of a small-town ranching family that goes back a generation. After losing her husband years ago, Isabel has resiliently kept the ranch afloat and single-handedly raised their three sons — illustrious champion Austin (Marcus Rosner), servicemember Cash (Mirchoff), and ever-dependable Tuff (Foy). Over the years, the family has grown to include Austin’s talented wife, Missy (Skovbye), and Valeria (Garcia), a one-time runaway the family had taken in. One day, just as Cash has returned home, tragedy strikes. A year later, as the McMurrays continue to grieve their loss, the fate of their ranch is uncertain. Then, the family faces an opportunity that could decide the fate of the ranch and their future.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Ride averages a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.31 million viewers. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Ride stacks up against other Hallmark Channel TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 28, 2023, Ride has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Hallmark Channel cancel or renew Ride for season two? The cable channel appears to be on the hunt for different kinds of drama series for them, so they’re trying a modern Western series. The ratings could be better, but I suspect that Ride will be renewed for a second year. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Ride cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope the Ride TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Hallmark Channel cancelled this TV series, instead?