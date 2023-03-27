Network: Hallmark Channel

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: March 26, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Nancy Travis, Tiera Skovbye, Beau Mirchoff, Sara Garcia, Jake Foy, and Tyler Jacob Moore.

TV show description:

A family drama series, the Ride TV show was created by husband and wife writing team Rebecca Boss and Chris Masi.

In the story, Isabel McMurray (Travis) is the matriarch of a small-town ranching family that goes back a generation. After losing her husband years ago, Isabel has resiliently kept the ranch afloat and single-handedly raised their three sons — illustrious champion Austin (Marcus Rosner), servicemember Cash (Mirchoff), and ever-dependable Tuff (Foy).

Over the years, the family has grown to include Austin’s talented wife, Missy (Skovbye), and Valeria (Garcia), a one-time runaway the family had taken in. One day, just as Cash has returned home, tragedy strikes. Missy is left a widow, the family is mourning, and Valeria leaves town without a word.

A year later, as the McMurrays continue to grieve their loss, the fate of their ranch is uncertain. Cash, who has spent a lifetime in his brother’s shadow, considers stepping into his shoes to save it – a decision complicated by Cash’s long-simmering feelings for Missy.

Meanwhile, Missy struggles with her place in the family without Austin and considers new opportunities. Isabel, who has faced more than her fair share of loss, struggles with putting Cash at risk, even if it means losing her life’s work. To complicate matters further, Valeria reappears with more secrets than answers.

The family faces an opportunity that could decide the fate of the ranch.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD.

