Ride: Season One Ratings

Hallmark Channel needs new drama series and the channel tried something a little different with The Way Home. The gamble paid off (the show’s been renewed for a second season), and now, Hallmark has introduced Ride. Will this show be a success in the ratings? Will Ride be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A family drama series, the Ride TV show stars Nancy Travis, Tiera Skovbye, Beau Mirchoff, Sara Garcia, Jake Foy, and Tyler Jacob Moore. In the story, Isabel McMurray (Travis) is the matriarch of a small-town ranching family that goes back a generation. After losing her husband years ago, Isabel has resiliently kept the ranch afloat and single handedly raised their three sons — illustrious champion Austin (Marcus Rosner), servicemember Cash (Mirchoff) and ever-dependable Tuff (Foy). Over the years, the family has grown to include Austin’s talented wife, Missy (Skovbye), and Valeria (Garcia), a one-time runaway the family had taken in. One day, just as Cash has returned home, tragedy strikes. A year later, as the McMurrays continue to grieve their loss, the fate of their ranch is uncertain. Then, the family faces an opportunity that could decide the fate of the ranch and their future.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

