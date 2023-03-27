Ride: Season One Viewer Votes

Tragedy strikes a ranching family in the first season of the Ride TV show on Hallmark Channel. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Ride is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Ride here.

A Hallmark Channel family drama series, the Ride TV show stars Nancy Travis, Tiera Skovbye, Beau Mirchoff, Sara Garcia, Jake Foy, and Tyler Jacob Moore. In the story, Isabel McMurray (Travis) is the matriarch of a small-town ranching family that goes back a generation. After losing her husband years ago, Isabel has resiliently kept the ranch afloat and single-handedly raised their three sons — illustrious champion Austin (Marcus Rosner), servicemember Cash (Mirchoff), and ever-dependable Tuff (Foy). Over the years, the family has grown to include Austin’s talented wife, Missy (Skovbye), and Valeria (Garcia), a former runaway the family had taken in. One day, just as Cash has returned home, tragedy strikes. A year later, as the McMurrays continue to grieve their loss, the fate of their ranch is uncertain. Then, the family faces an opportunity that could decide the fate of the ranch and their future.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Ride TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between?