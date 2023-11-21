Ride: Cancelled; No Season Two for Family Ranch Drama on Hallmark Channel

The Ride TV series won’t be back for another round. The show has been cancelled, so there won’t be a second season on Hallmark Channel. The first season of 10 episodes finished airing in May.

A family drama series, the Ride TV show stars Nancy Travis, Tiera Skovbye, Beau Mirchoff, Sara Garcia, Jake Foy, and Tyler Jacob Moore. In the story, Isabel McMurray (Travis) is the matriarch of a small-town ranching family that goes back a generation. After losing her husband years ago, Isabel has resiliently kept the ranch afloat and single-handedly raised their three sons — illustrious champion Austin (Marcus Rosner), servicemember Cash (Mirchoff), and ever-dependable Tuff (Foy). Over the years, the family has grown to include Austin’s talented wife, Missy (Skovbye), and Valeria (Garcia), a one-time runaway the family had taken in. One day, just as Cash has returned home, tragedy strikes. A year later, as the McMurrays continue to grieve their loss, the fate of their ranch is uncertain. Then, the family faces an opportunity that could decide the fate of the ranch and their future.

Airing on Sunday nights, the first season of Ride averaged a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.04 million viewers. Of the three current scripted series on Hallmark, Ride was in third place.

Reportedly, the cable channel has quietly decided against ordering a second season, likely because of low viewership.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Ride TV series on Hallmark Channel? Are you disappointed the series wasn’t renewed for a second season?

