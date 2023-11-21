Wolf Hall: Limited Series to Conclude BBC and PBS Historical Drama Series

Wolf Hall is returning for a second and final season, per Deadline. The series aired on BBC and PBS in 2015, with development on season two starting in 2016. Mark Rylance and Damian Lewis are joining the series for season two.

Starring Jonathan Pryce, Kate Phillips, and Lilit Lesser, the series is based on the work of Hilary Mantel. The second season will show the last four years of Thomas Cromwell’s life.

Peter Kominsky said the following about the return of the BBC series:

“The Mirror and the Light picks up exactly where Wolf Hall ended, with the execution of Henry VIII’s second wife, Anne Boleyn. I’m overjoyed to be able to reunite the extraordinary cast we were lucky enough to assemble for Wolf Hall, led by the brilliant Mark Rylance and Damian Lewis, with the original creative team of Gavin Finney (DOP), Pat Campbell (Designer) and Joanna Eatwell (Costume Designer). We are all determined to complete what we started – and to honour the final novel written by one of the greatest literary figures of our age, Hilary Mantel.”

The premiere date for Wolf Hall season two will be announced later. Photos teasing the return of the series were released on social media.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this BBC series?