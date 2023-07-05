Byker Grove: BBC Teen Drama Series to Be Revived 30 Years Later

Characters from Byker Grove are returning for a follow-up series. The series is being revamped with two former stars, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, as executive producers.

Created by Adele Rose and Andrea Wonfor, the BBC teen drama series debuted in 1989 and was aimed at young adult audience. The story is set in a youth club in the Byker district of Newcastle upon Tyne, England. The series ran for 18 seasons and 344 episodes.

Donnelly said the following about the revival, per Variety:

“Byker Grove will always be very special to us as the show which gave us our break, so we are beyond excited to be working together with Fulwell 73 on bringing it back. We are looking forward to bringing this fresh incarnation to a whole new generation as well as those who remember it as fondly as we do.”

McPartlin added, “We owe such a lot to Byker Grove and the North East, so we can’t wait to start working with Fulwell 73 and the team to bring this iconic series back to life. Already talking characters and storylines has us all buzzing at the possibilities ahead.”

The premiere date for this new series will be announced later. An outlet has yet to be announced.

What do you think? Have you seen the original show? Are you excited about the return of Byker Grove?