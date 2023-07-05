Harry Potter: Does Daniel Radcliffe Want to Be Part of the New Max TV Series?

The new Harry Potter series is currently in development at Max, and Daniel Radcliffe has spoken about the possibility of him taking part. Radcliffe starred in the title role of the eight-film series. This new Harry Potter series is a new take on the book series from J.K. Rowling, and new seasons could be released for a decade or more if things go well.

While out promoting the new season of Miracle Workers, Radcliffe said the following when asked about the Max reboot, per ComicBook.com:

“My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere. So I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”

With the writers strike still ongoing, it is unknown when production will begin on the new Harry Potter series. The premiere date and additional details will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Harry Potter adventure on Max when it eventually debuts? Would you like to see Radcliffe or other movie actors have some sort of role?