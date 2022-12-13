Minx: HBO Max Comedy Series Cancelled, But Season Two Being Shopped

Minx is being evicted. HBO Max renewed the comedy series in May for a second season. Now, before season two could be completed, the streaming service has cancelled Minx and is dropping it from the platform.

A workplace comedy series, the Minx TV show was created by showrunner Ellen Rapoport. It stars Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson, Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya. Set in Los Angeles in the 1970s, the story centers around Joyce (Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

The show launched in March of this year and aired for 10 episodes, until the middle of April. At the time of the May renewal, Rapoport said, “All of us at Minx have been blown away by the passionate response from audiences across the world, who have mashed-up, TikTok-ed, and fanfic-ed us into a renewal. We are so grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Lionsgate for being true champions of the show, and for the opportunity to continue on this journey. Here’s to more chest hair, pussy bow blouses and tasteful nudes in season two.”

Production on the second season of Minx, which features Elizabeth Perkins in a major recurring role, is expected to be completed this week. According to Deadline. the first season is being pulled from HBO Max and Lionsgate TV, the show’s production company, will shop both seasons to other outlets.

“We have enjoyed a good partnership with HBO Max and are working closely to find a new opportunity for Minx, so current and new viewers can continue this journey with us,” Lionsgate TV said in a statement.

What do you think? Have you watched the first season of Minx on HBO Max? Are you hoping that the two seasons find a new home?

