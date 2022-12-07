FBoy Island: Cancelled by HBO Max, Season Three Being Shopped by STXalternative

The cancellations at HBO Max continue to pile up. The streaming service has cancelled the FBoy Island reality series after two seasons. Though it’s believed that the series has been successful for the company, it was revealed months ago that HBO Max is getting out of unscripted original series as part of cost-cutting, according to Deadline.

Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, FBoy Island is a dating reality series that debuted in July 2021. Each season revolves around three female contestants and twenty-four male counterparts as they look for romance. In season two, Mia Emani Jones, Louise Barnard, and Tamaris Sepulveda are at the center of the show. They move to a tropical paradise where they’re joined by 26 men – 13 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love, and 13 self-proclaimed “FBoys,” there to compete for cold, hard cash.

The women navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all is revealed — who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, who the women ultimately choose, and who walks away with the prize money.

The second season’s finale was released on August 4th of this year. In the wake of HBO Max’s cancellation, the STXalternative production company is planning to shop the series elsewhere for a possible third season pickup.

What do you think? Have you watched the FBoy Island series on HBO Max? Are you hoping that a third season is produced elsewhere?

