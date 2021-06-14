FBoy Island: Nikki Glaser to Host HBO Max Reality Series This Summer

Another dating competition series is coming to HBO Max later this summer, and the series now has its host. Nikki Glaser is set to host the FBoy Island TV show which will pit ‘nice guys’ against bad boys with three women looking for love or money.

HBO Max revealed more about this new series in a press release.

“HBO Max has announced the upcoming ten-episode reality dating series FBOY ISLAND hosted by hit comedian and actress Nikki Glaser (“The Nikki Glaser Podcast,” nationwide comedy tour “One Night with Nikki Glaser”). The series concept was created by Elan Gale (The Bachelor franchise) with Sam Dean (HBO Max’s 12 Dates of Christmas, Love is Blind) as showrunner. FBOY ISLAND, from STXalternative, filmed earlier this year in the Cayman Islands, and is slated to debut this summer. · Logline: Three women move to a tropical island where they’re joined by 24 men – 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love, and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys,” there to compete for cold, hard cash. The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all will be revealed – who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, and who do the women ultimately choose. FBOY ISLAND is a social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last? · HBO Max quote: “This is an incredibly entertaining dating show full of twists and turns that will leave the audience constantly guessing,” said Jennifer O’Connell, Executive Vice President, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family, HBO Max. “We are especially excited for viewers to watch these strong women, guided by the hilarious Nikki Glaser, team together and empower each other to say ‘F-Boy, F-Bye,'” added Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. · Nikki Glaser quote: “When I first got the call to be a part of a reality dating show called FBOY ISLAND, I said yes immediately. Then I realized they weren’t asking me to be one of the girls looking for love. That is not a joke; it was embarrassing. But as a massive fan of this genre, hosting this show was a true dream. I look forward to hosting for the next 43 seasons. I knew going into it that a show created and produced by the people behind my two favorite shows (The Bachelor & Love Is Blind) was going to be insanely good, but this one exceeded my expectations. I already know what happens and I can’t wait to watch it every week.”

A premiere date for the series will be set at a later date. Check out a poster for Fboy Island below.

