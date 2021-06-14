Secret Celebrity Renovation: CBS Announces Premiere Date for New TV Series

Grab your tool belt. CBS has announced a summer premiere date for the new Secret Celebrity Renovation series.

Hosted by Nischelle Turner, the show will feature celebrities gifting a surprise home renovation to a person who helped them along the road to success. Contractor Jason Cameron and interior designer Sabrina Soto will assist celebrities like Paula Abdul, Lauren Alaina, Wayne Brady, Boomer Esiason, Eve, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Boston” Rob Mariano, Chris Paul, Anthony Ramos, and Emmitt Smith in the renovations.

CBS has also announced the second season renewal for The Greatest #AtHome Videos series. Here’s a portion of the press release:

“SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION,” A NEW ONE-HOUR CBS ORIGINAL SERIES HOSTED BY NISCHELLE TURNER, PREMIERES FRIDAY, JULY 9, ON CBS CBS today announced summer premiere dates for two reality series. SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION, a new one-hour series that gives celebrities in sports, music and entertainment the chance to gift a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person who helped guide them to success, will premiere Friday, July 9 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). THE GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS returns for season two, Friday, August 20 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. Both programs will also be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+. Hosted by Nischelle Turner (ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT), SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION provides stars with a hands-on opportunity to show their gratitude to someone who has had a significant impact on their life’s journey by helping to realize the renovation of their dreams. Those participating in making these heartfelt gifts include Emmy(R) and GRAMMY(R) Award-winning singer and choreographer Paula Abdul; award-winning singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina; Emmy(R)-winning actor and comedian Wayne Brady (LET’S MAKE A DEAL); NFL MVP and CBS sports analyst Boomer Esiason; GRAMMY(R)-winning artist Eve; Emmy(R)-nominated actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson; SURVIVOR winner “Boston” Rob Mariano; NBA All-Star Chris Paul; GRAMMY(R)-winning singer, songwriter and actor Anthony Ramos; and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith. The series also features the design team of home improvement contractor and television personality Jason Cameron (“Man Cave,” “While You Were Out”) and interior designer Sabrina Soto (“Design Star,” “Trading Spaces”). SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION is produced by Bob Horowitz’s JUMA Entertainment. Horowitz, Lewis Fenton and Peter DeVita are the executive producers.

