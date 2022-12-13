Menu

Sweet Life: Los Angeles: Cancelled; HBO Max Drops Reality Series After Two Seasons

by Trevor Kimball,

Sweet Life: Loa Angeles TV show on HBO Max: canceled, no season 3

(Photo by: HBO Max)

HBO Max continues to clean house. The streaming service has cancelled the Sweet Life: Los Angeles reality series, so there won’t be a third season. The second season concluded in August.

Created by Issa Rae, the Sweet Life: Los Angeles series launched in August 2021. The coming-of-age TV show follows a group of long-time twenty-something friends in South Los Angeles as they navigate the ups and downs of their personal and professional lives. Cast members have included Amanda Scott, Briana Jones, Cheryl Des Vignes, Jaylenn Hart, Jerrold Smith II, Jordan Bentley, P’Jae Compton, Rebecca Magett, Rob Lee, and Tylynn Burns.

Since Warner Bros. Discovery is planning to merge the Discovery+ and HBO Max streaming services in Spring 2023, the latter service no longer needs to produce as much of its own unscripted content.  Other recently cancelled HBO Max shows include FBoy Island, Legendary, and Love Life.

What do you think? Did you watch the Sweet Life: Los Angeles series on HBO Max? Were you hoping for a third season?

Canceled and renewed TV show

