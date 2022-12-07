Legendary: Cancelled at HBO Max; No Season Four for Ballroom Competition Series

Legendary will not return to HBO Max for a fourth season. The streaming service canceled the ballroom competition series after three seasons. Each season has aired in May since season one arrived in 2020.

Deadline reported that the reality competition series was canceled due to its cost. The streaming service also canceled Fboy Island earlier this week.

Leiomy Maldonado, Jameela Jamil, and Law Roach judged the competition series hosted by Keke Palmer and Dashaun Wesley. The series followed voguing houses as they handled a different themed ball each week. Only one will remain in the end.

What do you think? Did you watch Legendary on HBO Max? Did you want to see the fourth season of Legendary in 2023?