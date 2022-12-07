Network: Showtime

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: December 4, 2022 — present

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon, Steve Zahn, Kelly McCormack, Walton Goggins, Pat Healy, David Wilson Barnes, and Katy Mixon.

TV show description:

A musical drama series, George & Tammy was created by Abe Sylvia and revolves around the lives of country music legends Tammy Wynette and George Jones.

A power couple in the industry, Wynette and Jones had a complicated-but-enduring relationship that inspired some of the most iconic music of all time. Known as the “First Lady of Country Music,” Wynette’s most successful song “Stand by Your Man” remains one of the most iconic and best-selling country singles by a female artist. George Jones’ song “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” is still widely called the greatest country song of all time. With over 30 number one country songs between them, their legacy, both musically and romantically, remains one of the greatest love stories ever told.

Other characters include George Richey (Zahn), Wynette’s final husband and manager; Sheila Richey (McCormack), George’s former wife and a one-time friend and confidante of Wynette; Earl “Peanutt” Montgomery (Goggins), a songwriter and collaborator of Jones; Don Chapel (Healy), Wynette’s second husband and collaborator; Billy Sherrill (Barnes), a record producer and songwriter; and Jan Smith (Mixon), a makeup and hair artist who becomes one of Wynette’s closest friends.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the George & Tammy TV show? Do you wish that the series could have a second season?