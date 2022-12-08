George & Tammy: Season Two — Has the Showtime TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A musical biographical drama series airing on the Showtime television network, the George & Tammy TV show stars Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon, Steve Zahn, Kelly McCormack, Walton Goggins, Pat Healy, David Wilson Barnes, and Katy Mixon. The story revolves around the lives of country music legends Tammy Wynette and George Jones. A power couple in the industry, Wynette and Jones had a complicated-but-enduring relationship that inspired some of the most iconic music of all time. Known as the “First Lady of Country Music,” Wynette’s most successful song “Stand by Your Man” remains one of the most iconic and best-selling country singles by a female artist. George Jones’ song “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” is still widely called the greatest country song of all time. With over 30 number one country songs between them, their legacy, both musically and romantically, remains one of the greatest love stories ever told.



Season One Ratings

Based on the numbers we have, the first season of George & Tammy averages a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 0.00 million viewers. (The linear ratings are quite low, so there are some gaps in our reporting of them.) While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how George & Tammy stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of December 8, 2022, George & Tammy has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Showtime cancel or renew George & Tammy for season two? The show is based on the real lives of Tammy Wynette and George Jones and is being billed as a limited series. Unless there’s more of a significant story to tell, I don’t think we’ll a second season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on George & Tammy cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Have you enjoyed this biographical drama? Would you like to see more TV shows like George & Tammy on Showtime?